Wilmington church collecting donations for Kentucky tornado victims

A church in Wilmington is collaborating with the faith community and other organizations to gather donations for tornado victims in Kentucky.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A church in Wilmington is collaborating with the faith community and other organizations to gather donations for tornado victims in Kentucky.

Union Missionary Baptist Church, where James H. Nixon is pastor, along with the Faith-Based Community, and the New Hanover Black Leadership Caucus are sponsoring a box truck that will e sent to Mayfield, Kentucky in support of the people who were displaced as a result of the deadly tornadoes in the Midwest in December.

The church chose Martin Luther King Junior Day to announce the effort, calling it the “MLK Day of Action.” Miles Davidson, a deacon at the church, says this is the perfect occasion to help others because of the dream Dr. King had.

“It’s an opportunity for us to put actions to words. A lot of times we talk about what we’re going to do, but there are no actions. So this is the beginning of an opportunity to reach out to others and help,” Davidson said.

Beverly Phillips Williamson is a member of the Mission Department at UMBC and is spearheading the effort. She says that someone’s storm today, could be yours tomorrow.

Donations will be accepted at Union Missionary Baptist Church at 2711 Princess Place Drive on the following dates.

Friday, January 21; Noon-6:00pm

Saturday, January 22; 10:00 am-6:00pm

Sunday, January 23; 10:00 am-4:00pm

They are accepting food, clothing, sanitary supplies, and monetary donations. If you would like to give clothing, they ask that you separate it based on size and if it is women’s, men’s, children’s, etc. If you would like to give through Cash App, send your desired amount to $umbc2711 and put “Kentucky Donation” in the caption. Checks or money orders should be made payable to Union Missionary Baptist Church with “Kentucky Relief Campaign” on the memo line.