Wilmington churches provide Thanksgiving meal for homeless

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several groups came together today to host a Thanksgiving Day event for the homeless in Wilmington.

It was hosted by Hope Baptist Church for All Nations on Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

The City of Wilmington, New Hanover County Public Health, as well as several churches and nonprofits, took part in the event.

Starting at noon, the group provided hot meals for homeless people in our area.

Fawn Rhodes, Public Health Equity Coordinator, says events like this connect service providers with those who need help the most.

“We have to understand that we all have been in spaces of need before. In order to lead, we have to know how to serve. To serve means to be in our community, and touch the faces that really need help,” said Fawn Rhodes with New Hanover County Health and Human Services.

The group also prepared care packages including everyday necessities for attendees to take with them.