Wilmington college students launch student-based rideshare service through Facebook

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Facebook community group run by local college students is promoting a student-based ride share service, called “Beepers at UNCW”.

The “Beepers at UNCW” Facebook group was created in 2019 by UNCW student Averie Douglass, who wanted to help other students like herself to find a safe and affordable option to get around the city.

The group is labeled as private, but is open to UNCW and Cape Fear Community College students ages 18 to 26.

Co-administrator of the group and CFCC student, Coby Thigpen, says “Beepers” prioritizes safety for all students who participate, closely monitoring interactions and vetting people who request to join the group.

“The drivers through those apps, you know, through background checks and things like that. So, of course they may feel a little bit safer that way. The thing with our group that, –you know, we promote the most is these are our student drivers, in relation to UNCW or CFCC community, may be more comfortable with someone or riding with someone that’s their age,” said Coby Thigpen, Co-administrator of the group and CFCC student

Through the group, students can find or offer rides to other members of the group, at a community rate of $5 or less per rider.

Thigpen says they have seen a consistent increase in the number of students joining the group since the start of the fall semester.

“How we look at it sometimes, you know, you can make money, you can grab a ride, or you can save money and grab a ride, –or so definitely a lot of correlation, you know, things working in both parties’ favor, you know, –both the rider and the driver,” said Thigpen.

UNCW provided WWAY with a statement regarding the student-based ride share service, which reads in part:

“The university has no information about the safety, quality or reliability of the services promoted by these groups. While the university’s Student Health Center and UNCW Police Department are supportive of a variety of alternatives to prevent individuals from driving while impaired, students are strongly encouraged to socialize safely by using the buddy system, designating non-impaired drivers within their friend groups, and utilizing transportation services that they have fully vetted. “

“Beepers at UNCW” has more than 4,500 members in its Facebook group, and is not affiliated with UNCW or Cape Fear Community College.