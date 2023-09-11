Wilmington Community Arts Center now hosting free bilingual workshop for kids

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The school year is underway, and some students in New Hanover County will be learning a new language this year.

One teacher is hoping to give them a head start.

Yolana House has been teaching Spanish at the Hannah Block Community Arts Center for years. Now she’s offering a free, three-week workshop for students.

House began teaching the classes to help students when they were stuck at home during the pandemic. She says learning a second language can help a lot of students.

“Bilingual learning, its such an essential thing for brain development and also for self-esteem,” House said. “When we have children that, their language is in Spanish, they’re native speakers, but if they don’t have a place to freely express it, then they can feel intimidated to be with friends that only speak English and not say it.”

One of her students, 12-year-old Nyla Dickey, has been taking classes there for two years. She says she loves learning more about the language.

“I want to connect with people and I want, maybe to travel all over the world, learning new languages, talking with people. Just saying stuff, just so people know that I know Spanish,” Dickey said.

The workshop for ages 7-12 is going on now, but you can still register for the final two sessions on September 23 and 30.

Another workshop for 4 to 6-year-olds will take place October 14, 21 and 28.

For more information, click here.