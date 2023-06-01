Wilmington company bringing dozens of new tech jobs over the next year

A Wilmington company will bring dozens of new jobs over the next year (Photo: Mr. Blue MauMau / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington company is bringing up to 50 new tech jobs to the area over the next year.

APPROVE recently received $3 million in funding from three investment entities to move forward with the effort.

The company says growth has been driven by a team of 20 employees working out of offices in downtown Wilmington’s historic Cotton Exchange complex. With this most recent funding round complete, APPROVE plans to more than double its Wilmington-based workforce.

The new hires will triple the size of the sales team, provide new resources for marketing and expand the development team—a move that will enable faster implementation of the product features APPROVE plans to introduce as it pursues a long-term vision of making the process of financing equipment “as easy as using a credit card,” according to a press release.

“When we made our first investment in KWIPPED in 2019, we believed the company had immense potential to provide solutions at scale, and here we are a few years later with an exciting expansion as the APPROVE platform has grown out of KWIPPED’s model,” said Live Oak’s Chief Strategy Officer Stephanie Mann. “We see significant value in investing in companies that support small business growth, and as a fellow Wilmington business, are delighted to invest in next-generation platforms and exceptional leadership teams that contribute to our local fintech ecosystem.”