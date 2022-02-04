Wilmington doctor speaks about heart health on National Wear Red Day

Wilmington Health Staff wear red for National Red Day February 4, 2022 (Photo: Wilmington Health)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Across the country people sported red on Friday, recognizing National Wear Red Day raising awareness about cardiovascular disease, specifically for women.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, causing 1 out of every 3 deaths each year.

Health care workers and community members banded together to wearing red and encourage people to educate themselves about heart health and how to take steps to reduce heart disease.

Some things doctors advise you to avoid are smoking, high stress, and a non-active lifestyle.

Dr. Carin Smith, a cardiologist with Wilmington Health says you should start preventative steps in your 20’s and 30’s.

“Really important that people are aware of what to look for and be proactive before things happen. A lot of folks don’t really know what type of health maintenance things to do in knowing your numbers, like your cholesterol, blood pressure, is really important so you can head off a problem before it happens,” said Dr. Carin Smith.

National Wear Red Day falls on the first Friday of February each year.