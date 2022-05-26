Wilmington Downtown, iNC president and CEO resigns, effective immediately

The President and CEO of Wilmington Downtown Incorporated announced her resignation on Thursday afternoon.

Wilmington Downtown Incorporated (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The President and CEO of Wilmington Downtown Incorporated announced her resignation on Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, WDI says Holly Childs is resigning, effective immediately, to return home for family reasons.

“WDI has a wealth of knowledge and dedication on its Executive Committee and Board of Directors and is well-positioned to continue its mission of economic growth, development, and support of our downtown,” the release reads.

WDI will continue its current programs and initiatives as it transitions into new leadership.