Wilmington drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison

Ronesha Greene-McNeil has been sentenced to 10 years in prison (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug and firearm charges.

Ronesha Greene-McNeil, 36, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for conspiracy, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a sawed-off semiautomatic rifle with a 110-round drum magazine.

Greene-McNeil on five separate occasions sold a total of more than a kilogram of methamphetamine to an undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent in Brunswick County North Carolina. On June 7, 2021, Greene-McNeil also sold a 9mm handgun and a sawed-off .22 caliber semiautomatic rifle with a 110-round drum magazine to undercover ATF agents at the same location in Brunswick County.

On June 23, 2021, Greene-McNeil was stopped in a vehicle she was driving for a traffic violation, and, during a search of her vehicle, Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputies located a kilogram of methamphetamine.