Wilmington felon receives 7.5 years in prison for repeated firearm possession

Michael Kwame Hines has been sentenced to prison for firearm charges (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington felon has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for firearm charges.

Michael Kwame Hines, 31, was sentenced Wednesday to 90 months in federal prison for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm after pleading guilty in August of 2022.

“Through our ongoing partnership and collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement, we are able to put dangerous criminals behind bars and make our communities safer,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “This defendant has decided to illegally possess guns again and again. Felons in Wilmington and beyond should take warning from Mr. Hines’ case – possessing a gun will get you federal time.”

Hines has multiple prior felony convictions, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, and this sentence will represent his third and fourth conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.