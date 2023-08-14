Wilmington film community rallies in strike for fair wages

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The film community has been on strike for several months now, and the impacts were felt and heard in Wilmington over the weekend.

Members of the Washington Mid-Atlantic local chapter of SAGAFTRA, pre members, labor activists, industry partners and special guests rallied in support of fair contracts.

The rally took place at Innes Park in Downtown Wilmington just outside of Thalian Hall.

Members of the film communication are fighting for fair wages.

SAGAFTRA Member and Union Activist, Jerry Winsett, says they aren’t asking for much, just to make ends meet.

“There are so many actors in this union who can’t make enough money to qualify for healthcare. It shouldn’t be that way. It wasn’t that way. We just want to be treated fair,” said Winsett.

SAGAFTRA has been on strike for nearly one month. Meanwhile, the writer’s guild strike just passed the 100-day mark.