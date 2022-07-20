Wilmington film industry on track for a strong year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Regional Film Commission says the film industry in the area is booming, more than halfway through the year.

Nearly a year ago, Governor Roy Cooper visited EUE/Screen Gems Studios, and said a record breaking $409 million was being invested for projects being filmed across the state, with many in Wilmington.

Right now, Season 3 of “Hightown” and Season 2 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” are among the productions being shot in the port city.

“This year’s looking good for us, I don’t think we’re going to match last year’s numbers, but I think it’s still going to be a very good year for us. We’re only 6 months into the year, at this point we’re already having record expenditures, and we’ve still got 6 more months to go with the additional projects that are looking to come in here,” said Johnny Griffin, Wilmington Regional Film Commission Director.

Two more projects are preparing to begin filming in Wilmington later this summer.