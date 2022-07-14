Wilmington Fire Department Academy practices roof operations

(Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Recruits in the Academy with the Wilmington Fire Department recently tackled roof operations at the Department’s North Campus.

Department officials say members practiced various methods of ventilation, including vertical ventilation, which they say is a method of venting a structure where firefighters make a hole in the roof above the location of the fire.