Wilmington Fire Department celebrates 125 years with luncheon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department continues to celebrate 125 years as a career fire department, with several events to mark the milestone.

A luncheon was held on Thursday, December 15, at Station 3 on Cinema Drive. Presentations were given by Fire Chief Steve Mason and other local leaders.

The department became a career organization on December 1, 1897. It had 30 firefighters, and three fire stations. Now, the city has more than 230 firefighters, and nine fire stations, with a 10th one under construction.

WFD Chief Steve Mason says he is thankful to celebrate this milestone, as Wilmington Fire continues to grow and serve the community.

“One of the reasons why we are such a great organization is because we are so well supported by the citizens, through their elected officials, the council, and the city, the community. The citizens have all been tremendously supportive of this organization over that 125 years,” said Steve Mason, Wilmington Fire Chief.

As of this year, the Wilmington Fire Department has joined the ranks of the top 1% of fire departments in the country that have an ISO Class One rating. That’s the highest ranking a fire department can receive.