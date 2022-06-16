Wilmington Fire Department holds Junior Fire Academy

July’s class filled to capacity

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY



Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s all about the kids this week during the second annual Junior Fire Academy in Wilmington.

Megan Broxton is 16 years old, and isn’t sure if being a firefighter is what she wants to do, but appreciates what she’s learned so far.

“When you repel off of a 50-foot building, that was scary and terrifying but also exhilarating,” said Megan Broxton. “This training, it’s very hands-on.”

High school students get to step into the shoes of firefighters, which the Wilmington Fire Department hopes will pique their interest in the field.

Wilmington’s Fire Department Public Information Officer started the program and said it was a labor of love.

“We were really inspired by that turnout, and so I said, hey chief, let’s do two, next year,” she said. “We decided we’ll have one in June and one in July.”

During the camp-like experience, teens learn life-saving skills, like CPR and first aid, and learn how to use a fire extinguisher.

Fourteen-year-old Cameron Noel’s mom told him about the program, he said it sounded interesting.

“I got to, open a car, cut it open,” he said. “It’s all been really fun, learning CPR just really cool things, that you wouldn’t normally do ever get to learn.”

They also get the opportunity to try on fire gear, search for victims, and take a scaled-down version of the physical agility test, basically living the life of a firefighter.

Both Broxton and Noel have a newfound respect for those in the profession.

“It just makes me realize what they do is very important,” said Noel.

“Fear is what makes bravery, and along with courage,” said Broxton.

The Junior Fire Academy was so successful last year, It’s now an annual event, according to Thurston.

“So, we have tons of kids lined up to come and see what’s it’s like to be a firefighter,” she said. “And it’s a fantastic time, not only for the kids but for us too.”

The academy is free to attend, and the response has been so good — that July’s class is already full.