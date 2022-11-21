Wilmington Fire Department hosts Weapons of Mass Destruction training

A special class teaching how to identify and deal with weapons of mass destruction was taught last week by the Wilmington Fire Department (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department recently hosted a special training session at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus Safety Training Facility.

A Weapons of Mass Destruction training took place last week, providing first responders tips on recognizing the signs of a potential hazardous weapons.

In addition to the valuable information gained from the training, organizers say this class provided the opportunity for local, state, and federal public safety agencies throughout Southeastern North Carolina to come together and train as one cohesive group.

Nearly a dozen different emergency response groups from the Cape Fear and other parts of NC participated in the training.