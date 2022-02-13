Wilmington Fire Department investigates after house fire leaves three people displaced

Wilmington Fire Department puts out fire on Amberjack Lane February 13, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The fire department is investigating the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home on Sunday morning.

Wilmington Fire responded to a fire at a home on Amberjack Lane in Smith Creek Village around 11am. When they arrived there were no people inside of the home, but 2 animals were rescued from the home. Three people have been displaced as a result of this fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.