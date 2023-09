Wilmington Fire Department investigating after explosion at gun range

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is investigating after an explosion occurred at a gun range.

According to a WFD spokeswoman, the explosion happened around 2:45 pm on Sunday at Range Time on Market Street.

The department is on the scene now and is working to secure the building while they wait for the gas company to arrive.

No injuries have been reported.