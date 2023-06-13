Wilmington Fire Department offering free car seat check events

WFD is holding event to check car seats (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is offering free car seat check events this summer.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States. However, when correctly used, a child safety seat can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent.

Despite this, more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly, according to a press release.

The department is holding seat check events on the following dates:

Thursday, June 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fire HQ, 801 Market St.

Friday, June 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fire Station 8, 601 Eastwood Rd.

Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fire Station 9, 1201 Military Cutoff Rd.

Thursday, July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fire Station 3, 114 Cinema Dr.