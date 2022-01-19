Wilmington Fire Department offers safety tips on using kerosene and electric heaters

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —With another wave of frigid temperatures expected to roll into the area, many people may be planning to break out their portable heaters. The Wilmington Fire Department is offering tips on how to safely stay warm with portable electric and kerosene heaters.

Wilmington Fire recommends taking a close look at electric space heaters before plugging them in, that includes checking the cords, switches and fan. If you’re using a kerosene heater, you are encouraged to have a working carbon monoxide detector, and never refill the tank while it is still lit.

Fire department risk reduction coordinator Wendy Giannini-King says, also be mindful of items placed near either type of heater.

“Watch what you are doing, be careful about what you are doing. If you are going to refill your kerosene heater. Wait until the heater cools down. Don’t be in a rush situation, and electric heaters just unplug, reduce the risk completely. Be patient, and be smart,” said Wendy Giannini-King.

Wilmington Fire Department also advises that you only use items specifically designed to warm homes, and your oven or stove.