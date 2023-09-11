Wilmington Fire Department remembers 9/11

NEW HANOVER COUTNY, NC (WWAY) — We continue to remember those who lost lives during the September 11 attacks.

Earlier in the day, a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony was held at the Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial, located at Station 2 near Empie Park.

First responders and community members attended, taking a look back — 22 years ago — when the terrorist attack took the lives of thousands.

Key note speaker, City of Raleigh’s Battalion Chief, Dena Ali, said today is hard to remember but not easy to forget.

“Every year on September 11th, we come together to never forget. Never forget the sacrifices made by all of the first responders that day who ran towards the danger and many of them sacrificed their lives,” Ali said.

Ali said she hoped her message also served as a reminder to check in on first responders, as they often suffer from mental health struggles by putting themselves in the line of danger every day.