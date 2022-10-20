Wilmington Fire Department takes preventative measures against PFAS found in firefighter turnout gear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As more becomes known about PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, recent studies are showing the potential adverse health risks of it, including in some of the gear firefighters use.

PFAS have already been found in firefighting foams, and now a firefighters’ union, the International Association of Fire Fighters, is identifying PFAS used in firefighter turnout gear as an occupational threat.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been linked to cancer and other diseases. According to the centers for disease control, cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters.

The International Association of Fire Fighters says turnout gear is manufactured with a chemical that makes it heat-resistant and waterproof, and when it heats up it can expose the firefighters to PFAS.

Wilmington Fire Chief Jon Mason says the recent studies have prompted the department to have firefighters take precautionary steps to prevent extended exposure.

“Minimizing the time we keep our folks in their gear. So, are their opportunities when they could possibly wear a different type of protective clothing that doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to wear their structural firefighting gear. You know, washing it regularly, which was something that we’ve been encouraging for years to reduce the cancer causing potential that are in our structural firefighting gear, just from going to fires,” said Jon “Steve” Mason, Wilmington Fire Chief.

Mason says new and veteran firefighters are concerned about the dangers surrounding PFAS in firefighter gear, and there are discussions being held with manufacturers for PFAS-free alternatives for fire gear.

“Our people are concerned about that, and so we’ve met with the vendors, we’ve met with our uniform manufacturers, our turnout gear vendors. We’ve talked with Senator Lee at the state, about the firefighting foam. So, there’s a lot of things that are going on, with regards to PFAS in the country right now, that particularly deal with the fire service,” said Mason.

The International Association of Fire Fighters is still working with researchers to help remove harmful substances from protective equipment, and has partnered with the American Cancer Society to expand cancer research.