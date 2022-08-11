Wilmington Fire Department uses 8/11 to remind people to call 8-1-1 before digging

(Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is August 11th (8/11) and is being used statewide to remind people about the importance of dialing 8-1-1 before you dig.

Calling 811 is free and provides callers the approximate location of buried utilities marked before breaking ground.

Once lines have been marked, you just dig carefully around them.

Last year, the Wilmington Fire Department says they responded to 20 cut gas lines resulting in a leak, and that all of those calls could have been prevented.

They say lines need to be marked for all projects, even simple installations such as putting up a fence, planting trees or installing a mailbox.

Hitting an underground utility line while digging can cause serious injuries, disrupt service to entire neighborhoods, and potentially result in fines and repair costs.

It can all be avoided by dialing 811.