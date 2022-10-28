Wilmington Fire Department uses drone for first time at fire scene

The Wilmington Fire Department had the chance to use a drone when battling a fire recently (Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is used to fighting fires from the ground, but now they have help in the skies.

Crews were called to a woods fire off 17th St. near Shipyard Blvd. earlier this week and put their drone to use for the first time.

They say it can be difficult to understand and visualize the entire scope of a fire like the one-acre blaze since it spans a wide distance.

The new drone allowed the Department to fully visualize the fire scene and better plan their attack.