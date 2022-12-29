Wilmington Fire Dept. puts out residential fire on S. 7th St.

Fire (Photo: MGN Image)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Multiple groups of first responders, including the Wilmington Fire Department, helped put out a residential fire in Wilmington on Wednesday.

A Wilmington Fire Department spokeswoman says fire crews were called to a residential fire in the 700 block of S. 7th St. around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, the residents of the home — 2 adults and 1 pet — were outside, and there were no injuries.

The spokeswoman says fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze.

The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.