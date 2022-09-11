Wilmington Fire holds annual 9/11 event at Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- The Wilmington Fire Department held its annual 9/11 memorial service on Sunday.

The ceremony was open to the public at the Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

Wilmington’s Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Joe Conway was the keynote speaker.

The event honors the 343 first responders who gave their lives helping others on 9/11 -it also includes those who gave their service to the City of Wilmington.

The ceremony featured Wilmington Fire Honor Guards and remarks from dignitaries.

According to Wilmington Fire Chief Steve Mason, it’s a tradition the city holds close to its hearts.

“We actually built this memorial together, and it’s been a magnificent display of remembrance,” he said. “It’s our way of never forgetting those who lost their lives on 911, but also the men who have died in the line of duty for the Wilmington Fire Department.”

The memorial includes a section of steel girder once part of the world trade center in New York City now a symbol of honor.