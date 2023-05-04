Wilmington gang leader convicted of drug charges

A gang leader from Wilmington has been convicted of drug charges (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A federal jury convicted a high-ranking Bloods gang leader from Wilmington on charges of trafficking heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Don Eugene Nixon, Jr., 48, was convicted on eight counts, including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, distribution of heroin and fentanyl, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

Nixon faces a minimum term of imprisonment of 5 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 40 years on each count when sentenced later this year, for a total possible sentence of up to 320 years imprisonment.

“The gangs pushing deadly fentanyl in our community have a role in fueling the deadliest drug epidemic our country has ever seen,” said U.S Attorney Michael Easley. “Our office is partnering with law enforcement at every level to fight the fentanyl epidemic and put drug traffickers behind bars.”

A months-long investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Wilmington Police Department resulted in six controlled purchases of large quantities of drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, from Nixon, according to a press release. Nixon would deliver the drugs to the informant pressed into a square block shape, tightly wrapped with black electrical tape. In addition, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Nixon’s home and seized 131 grams of heroin and three handguns.