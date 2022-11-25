Wilmington to hold tree lighting ceremony

The annual Wilmington tree lighting is scheduled for Friday in downtown (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington will look a little bit more festive this Friday evening.

The city’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is planned for Friday, just before 6:30 p.m.

The festivities will start with some entertainment at 5:30 p.m. and will feature some hot cocoa, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus for the kiddos, with free photo opportunities.

A huge crowd is expected to show up to watch the countdown to the actual tree-lighting ceremony – which officially kicks off the holiday season in the Port City.

The streets in Old Downtown Wilmington are now lined with Christmas wreathes to get visitors into the holiday spirit as they take a stroll among the restaurants and shops — ahead of the annual small business Saturday.

Those who can’t make it to Friday’s Wilmington Tree Lighting event have another opportunity.

A tree lighting event is planned next week at the Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington.

The event will feature a holiday musical performance, a movie on the lawn, face paintings, as well a food truck, free hot chocolate, and an ice rink.

It all starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

