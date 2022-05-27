Wilmington hosting baby formula drive and distribution

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In light of the nationwide shortage of baby formula, the City of Wilmington Fit for Fun Center is hosting a Formula Drive & Distribution with the goal of putting formula in the hands of Wilmington families.

Donations of unopened, in-date, and non-recalled baby formula may be dropped off at the Fit for Fun Center, located at 302 S 10th Street, beginning today. However, with today being the first day of collection, the group says they do not have formula to distribute at this time.

Once available, staff will distribute on a first-come, first-serve basis with a pick-up limit of one container per family, per day.

The hours for donation drop-off and pick-up will be Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – noon.

The Fit for Fun Center is an indoor play center specifically designed for families with young children from birth through five years of age.