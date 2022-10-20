Wilmington iconic independent bookstore in conflict with city over retaining wall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- For more than 40 years, one business has been a staple in downtown Wilmington but it may have to shut down if the city gets its way.

The reason the business is in danger of closing is that a retaining wall behind “Old Books” on Front Street is considered a danger to the public.

It’s a place Gwenyfar Rohler has enjoyed since she was two years old, Old Books on Front Street a used bookstore that’s been around for more than 40 years.

“Started in 1982, by a lovely gentleman by the name of Mr. Daughtry, and for 26 years we were located at 22 North Front Street,” she said.

About 17 years ago, the original owner, Dick Daughtry asked Rohler if she would like to buy the bookstore, and with the support of her parents she did.

Her parents have since passed but continue to call the bookstore a family business, despite being the only one managing the business, she continues to use the title “managing partner” rather than manager or owner in honor of her parents, who she keeps in mind when making decisions.

Rohler realized her dream of owning a bookstore but also the inconvenience, six days into construction, the city’s construction project the bookstore’s original building was condemned.

“That occurs, then about two and a half to three years after that, in 2010, the first phase of the Front Street Improvement Project begins,” she said. “For most independent books stores that would have been the end.”

In this case, that wasn’t the final chapter, Rohler found a new location just down the street and the community helped save the iconic bookstore.

“We had over 300 people help move us to safety, and we opened up in this location later that year at 249 North Front Street,” she said.

Fast forward to 2022, the City of Wilmington deemed the retaining wall behind Rohler’s building unsafe, which will cause the building to be condemned left in disrepair.

“It was sort of a surprise, I’m like, one, I’ve been here before, what is it with me and the Front Street Enhancement Project,” she said. “And two, I was in communication with the city before I received a letter from the city saying the building will be inhabitable if I don’t fix it.”

Rohler hired an independent surveyor and lawyer, who told her the wall is not on her property, therefore she is not responsible for repairs.

According to a statement from the city, the wall is privately owned:

“It is important to note that the surveys do not determine who owns a property. In 2014, the city conducted a survey of the property, which is consistent with the findings of the recent privately conducted survey in regard to the property line. The wall is in the right-of-way, but it is not property of the city.

“The wall, while encroaching in the public right-of-way, serves the private purpose and has no discernable public purpose. The wall, however, serves a key purpose to the private property, essentially if the wall were removed the property owner would be significantly impacted. Taking this information into account, the city considers the property to be owned by the private party; therefore, the private property owner – not the city – would be required to cover the costs of repairs.

The wall’s potential failure presents a public safety concern, and repairs are necessary.”

Rohler hasn’t reached out to a contractor for the costs of repairs, she says it’s not her responsibility, and the attorney she hired reached out to the city but has yet to hear back.

“It would be a drop in the bucket for them, for us a financial burden like this would be the nail in the coffin,” she said.

The city said the wall is not theirs and won’t pay for repairs, Rhoeler said it’s not her wall, and can’t pay, what happens next is unknown at this time. Follow us on air and online for developments surrounding this story.