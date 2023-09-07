Wilmington Journal Breakfast Club holding student essay contest to commemorate 1898 massacre

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This November will mark 125 years since the Wilmington massacre and insurrection, but one area group isn’t waiting until then to commemorate what happened.

Beginning this Saturday, September 9th, the Wilmington Journal Breakfast Club is holding the Mary Alice Jervay Thatch Memorial 1898 Student Essay Competition.

Students must research and then write a 500-word essay about the historic event.

The winning essay will receive a $500 grand prize, with 2nd place receiving $300 and 3rd place, $200.

Cash Michaels, a spokesman for the Breakfast Club, said he wants the students to be challenged, but also be able to teach others what happened here over a century ago.

“What happened in 1898 and why it is important to us today,” Michaels said. “There are still ramifications that the people who live here in New Hanover County are going through today, particularly the African-American community. And so we want the students to do the research and tell us and I think this is a beautiful opportunity.

Only students in New Hanover County in grades 8-12 can enter.

They’ll have until October 21st to submit their essays.

Winners will be announced on November 11th during a symposium held by the Wilmington Journal Breakfast Club.