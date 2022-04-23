Wilmington leaders approve $11 million for ‘strategic’ new building in downtown

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — The footprint of the city of Wilmington is growing — quite literally.

The Wilmington City Council has unanimously approved the $11 million purchase of another downtown Wilmington building. The brick and glass building sits across North Third Street from Thalian Hall, which houses the city’s historic performing arts center and city hall.

As Wilmington’s population has climbed, so has the number of city employees, according to Jennifer Dandron, media manager for the city of Wilmington.

Recent decades have seen significant population growth across the city, according to the US Census, with Wilmington more than doubling in size from 1990, when just over 55,000 called the Port City home, to more than 127,000 residents now.

