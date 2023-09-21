Wilmington license plate agency seeking applications to keep business from closing

(Photo: NCDMV)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NCDMV is seeking applicants for a commissioned contractor to operate a license plate agency in Wilmington.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The current agency, at 13 S. Kerr Ave., at the Market Plaza Shopping Center in Wilmington, will permanently close at 5:00 p.m. on September 22nd after the current operator’s contract ends. The agency has been operated by Charles Garrett since 2003.

The division’s policy is to open applications to operate a license plate agency after the expiration or end of a contract, or when the need arises for a new or additional agency in a certain county.

Completed applications must be returned to NCDMV no later than October 20th. The applications (Form MVR-93I, Form MVR-93B, or Form MVR-93AA) can be found on the Connect NCDOT website. Interested applicants may call 919-615-8521 with questions.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 128 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.

Two nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday:

Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 108., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 910-763-7076

Bolivia, 30 Government Dr. N.E., from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 910-253-2712

People are reminded that many vehicle services can be completed online, including property tax payments and registration renewals.