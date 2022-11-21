Wilmington lighting their Holiday Tree this Friday evening

The annual Wilmington tree lighting is scheduled for Friday in downtown (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is ready to kick off the Christmas season with their annual tree lighting this Friday.

The free event begins at 5:00 p.m. at South Water Street and Market Street, with free hot cocoa being offered while supplies last.

Festivities include live music, face painting, spin-the-wheel prizes and a special visit from Santa.

Organizers say the tree is scheduled to be lit at 6:25 p.m.

The holiday fun coincides with Wilmington’s free parking campaign. From November 24th through November 27th, the City will be offering all on-street parking in downtown for free.

This will provide tree lighting attendees and Black Friday shoppers the chance to park at no cost.