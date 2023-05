Wilmington man accused of desecrating grave previously set on fire in 2021

Isaiah Lewis has been arrested for allegedly breaking a gravestone (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is accused of desecrating a grave previously set on fire in 2021.

Isaiah Lewis allegedly broke the gravestone of Koredreese Tyson, a TRU Colors employee killed in a double homicide on July 24th.

The incident took place in the cemetery at the 800 block of N. 11th St.

Lewis is being held without bond.