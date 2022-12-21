Wilmington man arrested following alleged attempted break-in, assault of officer

Nicholas Brown has been arrested for alleged assault of an officer following an attempted break-in (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested a man they say assaulted an officer after attempting to break into a local business.

WPD units responded to an alarm on South 2nd Street around 1:35 Wednesday morning.

Officers say they spotted a man in a parking lot of a business with visible damage.

36-year-old Nicholas Brown resisted arrest, according to police, and began to assault one of the officers. Brown tried to remove the officer’s gun from its holster, but the officer used jiu-jitsu techniques to stop him from gaining control of the firearm.

Brown was taken into custody without further incident, but the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown has been charged with Felony Attempted Breaking and Entering, Possession of Burglary Tools, Injury to Real Property, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers, and Communicating Treats.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.