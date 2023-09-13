Wilmington man arrested for allegedly dousing house furniture with accelerant, lighting it on fire

Daniel Nixon has been arrested for alleged arson (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested on charges of first degree arson.

Wilmington Police responded to assist the Wilmington Fire Department with a structure fire in the 400 block of Rutledge Drive on September 9th around 4:15 p.m.

Police say they learned a male entered the house dousing a piece of furniture with an accelerant, then lit it on fire.

The suspect had left before police and fire units arrived on the scene.

During the investigation, detectives say they learned the suspect was frustrated because of a dispute with another individual.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old Daniel Nixon of Wilmington.

Nixon was arrested and is currently in the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $30,000 secure bond.