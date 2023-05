Wilmington man arrested on child sex offense charges

Tony Michael Crisco has been arrested on child sex charges (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested on child sex offense charges.

33-year-old Tony Michael Crisco was arrested Wednesday.

Crisco is charged with 1st degree sexual offense, child abuse sex act, 1st degree sexual offense and 1st degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was given a secured bond of $1,500,000.