Wilmington man arrested on numerous charges
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on numerous charges.
Deifalla Johnson, 31, was charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony flee to elude arrest and multiple other traffic violations.
Wilmington police say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation near 14th and Queen St. in Wilmington, and located Johnson a short time later, driving a dark grey dodge in the 1200 block of Orange St.
When a traffic stop was attempted, Johnson drove off and ultimately wrecked his vehicle into a tree in the 400 block of Ann St.
Police say Johnson ran away and attempted to to discard a gun.