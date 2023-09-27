Wilmington man arrested on numerous charges

Deifalla Johnson was arrested Tuesday afternoon (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on numerous charges.

Deifalla Johnson, 31, was charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony flee to elude arrest and multiple other traffic violations.

Wilmington police say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation near 14th and Queen St. in Wilmington, and located Johnson a short time later, driving a dark grey dodge in the 1200 block of Orange St.

When a traffic stop was attempted, Johnson drove off and ultimately wrecked his vehicle into a tree in the 400 block of Ann St.

Police say Johnson ran away and attempted to to discard a gun.