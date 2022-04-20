Wilmington man charged following shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 400 block of Davie Drive around 9:30 p.m. on April 19, 2022.

26-year-old Kevin Faircloth of Wilmington was taken to Novant Health NHRMC by EMS.

He died at the hospital due to his injuries.

Just hours after the shooting, officers arrested 32-year-old Kevin Mullen from Wilmington.

He has been charged with Voluntary Manslaughter and Firearm by a Felon.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.