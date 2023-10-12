Wilmington man charged in Carolina Beach overdose death

Ethan Faircloth (Photo: CBPD)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach police have charged a man with Death by Distribution in an overdose case from 2022.

Detectives with the Carolina Beach Police Department have arrested Ethan Hill Faircloth, 23.

On September 7, 2022, emergency responders went to an overdose at a residence on Hamlet Avenue. Dennis “Nash” Nye Connor, 22, did not survive.

Carolina Beach Police Department Detectives identified Faircloth as being responsible for the distribution of illegal narcotics that led to Connor’s death.

Faircloth was served with the Death by Distribution warrant at the New Hanover County Jail where Faircloth was already being held under drug trafficking and DWI charges by Wilmington Police.

Faircloth was placed on a $100,000 secured bond for Felony Death by Distribution.