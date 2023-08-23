UPDATE: Second man charged in connection to July shooting on Burnett Boulevard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has charged two men in connection to a July shooting on Burnett Boulevard.

18-year-old KShaun Ahmad Williams has been charged with Assault with Intent to Kill and Discharge Firearm from Occupied Vehicle. He was later charged with Firearm by a Felon in addition to the previous charges.

Williams was arrested on July 18th for a Felony Probation Violation and given a $75,000 secured bond.

Following an investigation by the WPD, police say Williams was determined to be the shooter from the prior incident.

He is currently being held on previous charges.

A second person was charged Wednesday afternoon in connection to the July shooting.

26-year-old Aynton Nichols Clemmons is in custody and has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Discharge Firearm from Occupied Vehicle.

He is currently being held under a $100,000 secured bond.