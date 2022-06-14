Wilmington man convicted of second degree sex offense following week-long trial

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County jury returned a guilty verdict Monday afternoon on one charge of Second Degree Sex Offense against 75 year old Denver Dee Pitts after a week long trial.

Superior Court Judge Kent Harrell sentenced Pitts to 60-148 months (5 to 12+ years)in the Department of Adult Correction and ordered that upon his release, he be registered as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.

On October 2, 2016 the 25 year old victim had a conversation with Pitts in downtown Wilmington about his vintage Jaguar, which was parked nearby.

The victim later accepted the defendant’s offer to buy her a drink and they spent a couple of hours downtown. The victim had little memory of what then transpired, until she found herself in an RV camper parked near Casey’s Buffet on Oleander Drive. She was wearing nothing but an over sized man’s t-shirt and the defendant was sexually assaulting her.

The victim ran from the camper, and was picked up by concerned citizens who saw her running in the middle of Oleander Drive. The Wilmington Police Department responded and conducted an investigation that led to Pitts’ arrest in January of 2017.

During the defendant’s testimony at trial he admitted the sexual contact but denied that the victim was so impaired to be physically helpless.

District Attorney Ben David remarked, “This case is a reminder that not only does ‘no mean no,’ but the inability to say no means no, too. A grossly impaired individual who is physically helpless or mentally incapacitated cannot consent to sexual activity.”