Wilmington man named Distinguished Graduate of Western Governors University

Kevin Collopy has been named a Distinguished Graduate of WGU (Photo: WGU)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Western Governors University has named Kevin Collopy of Wilmington as one of the school’s 25 Distinguished Graduates.

Collopy earned a Master of Healthcare Leadership degree from the accredited online university in 2021 and presently serves as the Clinical Outcomes & Compliance Manager for AirLink/VitaLink at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

WGU’s Distinguished Graduate award recipients were honored as “examples of inspiration and dedication.” Their work and volunteer efforts go above and beyond, significantly impacting their communities and career fields. WGU has more than 301,000 alumni in the United States, including more than 6,800 graduates across all 100 counties in North Carolina.

Collopy is an accomplished prehospital and critical care transport medicine leader who has been engaged in supporting his community and advancing his profession for more than 20 years. He launched AirLink/VitaLink’s prehospital blood administration program while simultaneously developing an outreach program that improved supplies of blood in the region.