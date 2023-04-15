Wilmington man recalls the Boston Marathon bombing 10 years later

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Saturday marks 10 years since the Boston Marathon bombing.

A man from the Cape Fear was one of the runners that day.

Todd Rodzik said, “All of those nice, celebratory feelings of accomplishment — all of that instantly erased and replaced with a sense of real tragedy.”

The Wilmington runner, Todd Rodzik, took part in the race that day and had returned to his hotel when the explosions happened.

Rodzik said he thought it was a cannon going off in celebration of patriot’s day but quickly learned what had really occurred.

Rodzik said, “Looking back on that race — just the — how quickly things changed from celebration to tragedy. And, to go from such an emotional high to a low like that is — not something I’ve experienced before and hope I don’t feel that ever again.”

The April 15th, 2013 attack by two brothers left three people dead, hundreds injured, and dozens with lost limbs.

Rodzik said it’s something he can’t forget.

He said, “These runners were coming right by that finish line shoot– I mean, visually I can see it still in my head because I’ve seen the pictures. I know that area very well — everybody does who’s done ‘Boston’ before and these explosions went off right by where the spectators were.”

Rodzik plans to run in this year’s marathon and he’s not sure how he’ll feel when he crosses the finish line, as it will be his first time back in Boston since the bombing. Though, he will likely be flooded with memories that he holds on to from 10-years-ago.

The three people killed in the bombing were 8-year-old Martin Richard, 23-year-old Lingzi Lu, and 29-year-old Krystle Campbell.

When the race kicks off Monday there will be memorials for the victims of the bombing who did not cross the finish line.