Wilmington man receives six years in prison for gun offense

Quemar Deshawn Wooten from a previous arrest (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to six years in prison for illegal firearm possession.

35-year-old Quemar Deshawn Wooten pleaded guilty to the Felon in Possession of a Firearm on June 24th but was sentenced Wednesday.

Members of the Wilmington Police Department received several complaints regarding narcotics sales and people with firearms on the porch of a residence on Meares Street in February of 2021. Officers conducted surveillance on the residence over several days and it was apparent that drug transactions were being conducted.

On February 27, 2021, officers approached the residence and made contact with Michael Hines, Quemar Wooten, and another individual on the front porch. During their investigation, officers say they located a stolen firearm in Wooten’s waistband and another firearm underneath a sweatshirt belonging to Hines.

Hines pleaded guilty to firearms charges on August 12, 2022 and is awaiting sentencing.