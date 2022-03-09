Wilmington man sentenced after breaking into home, stealing car

Seth Michael Crane (Photo: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man with multiple prior convictions will spend at least seven years in prison for breaking into a home and stealing a car.

Seth Michael Crane, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to first degree burglary and felony larceny for a crime that happened October 5, 2020 on Matteo Drive.

Police say early that morning, a woman reported she had been woken up by a man in her home who lefty by stealing her car. The suspect, identified as Crane, stole multiple electronics, checks, clothing, medications, and other items.

A couple of hours after the burglary was reported, the victim was contacted by an employee of Ace Cash Express who said someone was trying to cash one of her stolen checks. The victim called the Wilmington Police Department, and both the police and the victim arrived to find Crane in the driver’s seat of the victim’s car, wearing the victim’s clothing.

The victim’s car had much of the victim’s stolen property from inside her home in it when Crane was arrested. A co-defendant, Amy Lawson, was also charged with forgery of the victim’s check.

Crane was sentenced as a habitual felon. His prior convictions include numerous vehicle break ins and larcenies, two common law robberies, possessing a firearm by a felon and two convictions for driving while impaired.

He was most recently convicted of two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and financial card theft in October of 2018.