Wilmington man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for possession of firearm by felon

A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than 5 years in prison (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced Thursday to more than 5 years (70 months) in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tyrek Desmond Anderson pled guilty to the charge on March 7th.

After witnessing a vehicle commit a traffic violation on February 16, 2022, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle, driven by Tyrek Anderson drove off at a high rate of speed and almost caused multiple traffic collisions.

Due to public safety concerns, the chase was terminated.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle, unoccupied, on the side of the road in the area of Metts Avenue and South 22nd Street. Officers say they then saw Anderson walking down Metts Avenue towards Forest Hills Drive. Upon seeing law enforcement, Anderson ran through multiple backyards on Forest Hills Drive before being apprehended.

Officers retraced Anderson’s path and located a stolen Glock 19 in the bushes of a residence on Forest Hills Drive. Subsequent testing revealed the presence of Anderson’s DNA on the firearm. Officers later located six softball size bags containing marijuana totaling approximately 237 grams.

Anderson was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection with a 2015 murder and was on post-release supervision for that conviction at the time of this offense.