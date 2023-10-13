Wilmington man sentenced to prison for assaulting person with ice pick, handgun

Curtis Malloy has been sentenced to prison (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office0

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is headed to prison for assaulting an acquaintance with an ice pick and a handgun.

Curtis Malloy, 59, pled guilty to Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon on Thursday in New Hanover County Superior Court.

He will serve more than five years (70 and 105 months) for his crimes.

On May 1st, police responded to Evans Street in Wilmington and found the victim with a laceration to his face. Witnesses stated that Malloy rode up on a bike, cut the victim and fired one shot from a gun before leaving.

Officers located Malloy in a yard at a nearby residence. They found knives and an ice pick in Malloy’s pockets, along with a .22 caliber handgun in a bookbag not far from where he was seated.

The victim and one of the witnesses who was with him at the time of the incident positively identified Malloy as the person who committed the assault.