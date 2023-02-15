Wilmington man sentenced to prison for drug, DWI charges

Joseph Cumbee has been sentenced to prison (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to prison for drug and DWI charges.

Joseph Cumbee, 51, pled guilty on Tuesday in New Hanover County Superior Court to two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, and one count of driving while impaired.

Judge Phyllis Gorham sentenced Cumbee to 70-93 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. She also imposed the statutorily mandated drug trafficking fine of $50,000.

“Both of the offenses involving Mr. Cumbee serve as great examples of the impact regular citizens can have on their community when they report crime. Both of these incidents began with citizen complaints that led to a massive amount of dangerous narcotics being taken off the streets of Wilmington,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews said.