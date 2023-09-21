Wilmington man sentenced to prison for firearm offenses

Brandon Elazor Jackson (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has pled guilty to firearm charges.

Brandon Elazor Jackson, 31, was sentenced to a minimum of nearly four years in prison (45 months to 72 months) for one count of possession of firearm by felon and one count of possession of stolen firearm.

The Wilmington Police Department says they approached Jackson on February 15th to serve with him a parole warrant in the 400 block of South 10th Street.

Jackson ran away but was arrested after a brief chase.

As police were arresting Jackson, a stolen silver Cobra .380 caliber handgun fell out of his pocket.

Jackson has a lengthy criminal history that includes prior convictions for possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, and common law robbery.

He is also a validated member of the 9 Trey faction of the United Blood Nation street gang.